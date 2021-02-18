Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port welcomes six vessels
Tan Cang-Cat Lai Port of the Saigon Newport Corporation received six commercial vessels on the 2021 Lunar New Year’s eve, which fell on February 11, handling 11,990 TEUs of goods in total.
The first container was loaded onto a foreign ship having a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 38,079.
The port welcomed an average of 12 commercial vessels per day during the Tet holidays, handling 83,000 TEUs of cargos, equivalent to more than 1 million tonnes of freights.
The Saigon Newport Corporation fulfilled its production and business targets last year 10 days ahead of schedule, despite the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The firm has further affirmed its position as a leading container port of Vietnam, holding a lion’s share of 62 percent of containers handled nationwide. It also ranked 19th among the busiest container ports across the globe last year, up one place compared to 2019./.