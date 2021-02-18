Business Tien Giang sees rosy signs in export The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has seen rosy signs in export in early 2021, with export turnover reaching 270 million USD, up 36 percent year-on-year.

Business Decree provides new regulations on sea area allocations The Government has recently issued Decree No.11/2021/ND-CP providing regulations on the allocation of sea areas to organisations and individuals for exploitation and use of marine resources.

Business Vietnam earns 2.6 billion USD from garment exports in January Vietnam raked in 2.6 billion USD from exports of textiles and garments in January 2021, up 3.3 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.