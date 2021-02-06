Business Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s concrete reinforcing bars Canada may impose anti-dumping duties on certain concrete reinforcing bar imports from Vietnam and other six countries following a preliminary determination recently released by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Business Domestic retailers strive to expand market share in 2021 The local retail market is forecast to grow at a double-digit rate in 2021, so domestic retailers have rushed to open new stores across the country to expand their market share since the beginning of the year.

Business Vietnam's tuna exports to US increase Vietnam's tuna exports increased strongly in the first month of this year, especially to the US market with many orders.