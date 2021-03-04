Business Nearly 700 Vietnamese firms eligible for aquatic export to Taiwan The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has announced a list of 697 Vietnamese fishery companies meeting the conditions for export to Taiwan (China).

Business VinFast plans electric car plant in US VinFast Trading and Production LLC, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, plans to set up an automobile plant in the US after establishing a 50-member R&D office in San Francisco in preparation for California automobile sales in 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Business Binh Duong tops wood export nationwide Wood and wooden product exports in the southern province of Binh Duong fetched 5.6 billion USD in 2020, accounting for 47.3 percent of the nation’s total wood export value, according to the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA).

Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on March 4, down 9 VND from the previous day.