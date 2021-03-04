Tax revenue totals 10.7 billion USD in first two months
Hanoi (VNA) - Nearly 246.449 trillion VND (over 10.7 billion USD) in taxes was collected for the State budget in the first two months of 2021, equivalent to 22.1 percent of the estimate, according to the General Department of Taxation.
Of the figure, over 241.5 trillion VND or 22.1 percent of the estimate was domestic revenue.
Tax revenue from State-owned and foreign enterprises reached 20.4 percent and 25.4 percent of the target, respectively.
According to the General Department of Taxation, the number of enterprises suspended their business in the reviewed period due to the COVID-19 pandemic rose 60.5 percent to over 19,700, resulting in the decrease of budget collection.
The Ministry of Finance has announced it may further extend tax payment deferrals to support companies suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Last month, the ministry submitted to the government a proposal on the further extension on the payment deferral period of value-added, corporate income and personal income taxes as well as land use fees for pandemic-hit companies and household businesses in 2021.
It estimated that a total of 115 trillion VND (4.98 billion USD) worth of tax and land use fee payments would have their deadlines extended./.