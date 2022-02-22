Business Vietnam pins high hope on export of phones, components The export of phones, which contribute annually over 50 billion USD in the last three years, is expected to help Vietnam expand its total export turnover by 6-8 percent in 2022.

Business Farming pearls from mussels a potential industry for Vietnam Raising mussels for pearls could be a promising industry in Vietnam, thanks to favourable weather conditions, long coastlines and warm seas, said the Standing Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fishery Association Nguyen Chu Hoi.

Business Rice produced by multi-stakeholder partnership shipped abroad Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, shipped more than 4,500 tonnes of rice worth over 3 million USD to markets in Europe, Americas and Asia in early 2022.