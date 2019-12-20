Hotline: (024) 39411349
Tay Tuu flower village blooms for Tet

Tay Tuu village, the largest flower growing area in Hanoi, is a must-see for tourists before Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with countless flowers all in full bloom.
  • Located in Bac Tu Liem District, some 20km from Hanoi centre, Tay Tuu village supplies flowers to the capital city and other northern provinces during Tet (Photo: VNA)

  • Visiting Tay Tuu flower village in the days before Lunar New Year, you will see a variety of colorful flowers, carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)

  • Chrysanthemum is one of the most popular flowers in Tay Tuu (Photo: VNA)

  • Tay Tuu is the traditional flower centre of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Tay Tuu flower village provides a vast quantity of fresh flowers for Tet (Photo: VNA)

  • Flowers are carefully manipulated to ensure they will bloom beautifully just time for Tet (Photo: VNA)

