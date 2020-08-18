Business Domestic airlines ask for Gov’t loan of 1.17 billion USD The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of between 25-27 trillion VND (1.08-1.17 billion USD) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

Business Hoa Phat to export high-quality steel to African markets Hoa Phat Hung Yen Steel Co., Ltd – a subsidiary of Vietnam's leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group - has signed a number contracts to export high-quality rolled steel branded SAE to African markets, marking its success in opening new export markets.

Business Vietnam promotes measures to manage local sugar market Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has asked agencies to implement measures on trade remedies, import and export management and strengthen market management for sugar products.