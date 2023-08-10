Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People's Committee of Hanoi has a plan to organise a festival for innovative start-ups (Techfest Hanoi 2023), to promote the start-up and innovation ecosystem in the Capital Region, with Hanoi as the focal point.

The event is slated for October 5-7, to be co-hosted by the municipal People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology, attracting the participation of hundreds of delegates from Vinh Phuc, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh and Phu Tho.

It is expected to connect consumers, managers, scientists and the business community together, driving the expansion of markets and orienting future development of businesses' products.

A policy dialogue between experts, managers and the start-up community and a start-up competition are also scheduled to take place to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit in the Capital Region.

Activities at the festival will include an exhibition showcasing innovative start-up projects and products; technology demonstrations, OCOP (One Commune One Product) products that have been protected by intellectual property rights, and other signature products from Hanoi and localities within the Capital Region./.

VNA