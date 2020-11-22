Techfest Mekong 2020 opened in Ben Tre
Ben Tre (VNA) – The start-up festival Techfest Mekong 2020 opened in the Ben Tre city of the Mekong Delta province of the same name on November 21, with over 120 exhibitors taking part.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said the event provides a platform to promote start-ups and innovation among the localities in the region and the country. He expressed his hope that regional innovation activities will further develop in the future.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Tam said the event will create favourable conditions for start-ups to popularise products, pool resources for investment, and honour individuals and organisations in start-up and innovation activities.
It is also expected to form a start-up ecological system and connect businesses, experts, investors and start-up funds together.
On display are products made by students in Ho Chi Minh city and the region, the provincial Women’s Union and Farmers’ Association.
The festival also drew 60 start-ups, nearly 30 domestic and foreign investors, and economic groups.
As part of the event, a seminar introducing start-up incubation programmes in industry-agriculture, and a youth start-up forum were also held./.
