Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An airplane of Vietnam Airlines made an emergency landing at Da Nang International Airport on July 27 due to a technical warning, the national flag carrier said.



Flight VN784 took off at the Da Nang International Airport at 10.31am on July 27 and was bound for Hanoi. As soon as detecting a technical warning after the take-off, the pilots decided to return to the Da Nang Airport for examination in line with regulations.



All passengers were transferred to other flights which departed before 13:30 on the same day.



Vietnam Airlines has put the safety of passengers and flights as the top priority, the airline said. Accordingly, to ensure aviation safety, the flight crew strictly followed the operation procedures and quickly diverted the aircraft to land at the Da Nang Airport.



According to Bui Van Thanh, Director of the Central Airport Authority under the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), said making an emergency landing after detecting a technical warning is a normal operation during flights. He also said that the CAAV has been informed about the incident./.