HCM City (VNA) – The 2022 Tet Viet (Vietnamese Tet) Festival kicked off in HCM City on January 16.



Within the framework of the programme, a series of online tourism promotion activities are organised, providing information on destinations, and tourism promotion programmes of the city in 2022.



The festival is among annual events held by the municipal Department of Tourisms ahead of and during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with an aime of contribute to preserving and promoting traditional cultural values of the nation, as well as promoting local tourist destinations to regional and international friends, thus stimulating tourism demand and attracting more visitors to the city.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang said the festival is an event marking the chain of activities in the third phase of HCM City’s recovery plan when the southern metropolis has just been approved by the Prime Minister to implement a pilot plan to welcome back international tourists.



It also shows the local tourism sector’s thorough preparation and readiness for receiving visitors this year, she said.





At the programme titled “Tet sum vay – Xuan binh an” (Photo: VNA)

The same day, an programme titled “Tet sum vay – Xuan binh an” for workers staying in Ho Chi Minh City to welcome the Lunar New Year festival has been held by the municipal Labour Federation.



Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the HCM City Labour Federation Ho Xuan Lam said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade unions at all levels in the city have continuously implemented solutions to support workers and employees, as well as accompanying local authorities and businesses in taking care of employees, helping them overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic.



Pham Van Tai, vice chairman of the Labour Federation of Go Vap district, highlighted the significance of the programme, saying that this shows the interest of all sectors in mobilising all social resources to take care of the material and spiritual life of trade union members, and workers./.

