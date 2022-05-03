Business Nearly 120 million USD to be used to build 4 aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh airport The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted to the Ministry of Transport for appraisal and approval four investment projects on building and operating aircraft maintenance workshops at Long Thanh International Airport with a total investment of more than 2.75 trillion VND (119.7 million USD).

Business Vietnam Manufacturing Expo, NEPCON to attract 200 brands The 2022 Vietnam Manufacturing Expo and Vietnam’s Only Exhibition on SMT, Testing Technologies, Equipment and Supporting Industries for Electronics Manufacturing (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) will be held in Hanoi on August 10-12 and September 14-16 respectively.

Business HCM City asks to tighten credit in high-end property The Ho Chi Minh City branch of the State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to tighten the management on credit flow into the real estate sector and the transfer of money collected from real estate transactions abroad.

Business Digital transformation in logistics: Key for competition in 42-billion-USD market Vietnam’s logistics market is worth around 40-42 billion USD a year, and digital transformation among businesses is considered key to their success in this competitive market.