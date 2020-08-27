At the THACO Kia Plant in THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park in central Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), one of Vietnam’s leading automakers, recently exports 80 Kia Solutos to Myanmar.

This was the third batch of passenger cars the automaker has exported to the country since last December.

The vehicles were manufactured in the THACO Kia Plant at the THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park in central Quang Nam province.

The company plans to deliver a total of 1,200 passenger cars to ASEAN countries this year, including over 600 to Myanmar.

It is also eyeing shipping other types of vehicles assembled in Vietnam to Myanmar, following the exports of Ceratos and Solutos.

Given that Myanmar boasts increasing auto sales growth, stronger exports to the country are part of THACO’s target of becoming a manufacturing and export hub of Kia Motors in Southeast Asia.

THACO delivered cars to Myanmar for the first time in December last year, comprising 120 Kia Ceratos. Eighty vehicles were then shipped in May.

Figures from the Automotive Association of Myanmar show that sales in 2019 hit nearly 22,000, up five-fold in the last three years.

Demand for motor cars in the country has also been on the rise as the government adopts favourable policies to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. About 2,630 vehicles were sold in June, up 20.4 percent against May./.