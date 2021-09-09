Ground clearance for road building (Photo: VNA)

Thai Binh (VNA) – The successful model of local residents’ donating land for the construction of roads in Quynh Ngoc, Quynh Hoang and Quynh Lam communes of Quynh Phu district in the northern province of Thai Binh has encouraged other localities to follow suit.



In mid-August, many local households in An Thai commune of Quynh Phu district joined hands with the local administration in construction of DH.76 road through the centre of the commune by voluntarily donating their land for the building of the road.



Inspecting ground clearance for DH.76 road through An Thai commune, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Dong Hai and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than lauded the high consensus and voluntary land donation of local residents.



This is a creative method of Quynh Phu to speed up ground clearance, which should be multiplied to many other localities across the province in the time to come.



According to the People’s Committee of Quynh Phu district, DH.76 road crosses 74 households with a length of 1.7km. So far, all 74 households have voluntarily donated their land for the construction of the road with total area of more than 900 sq.m and received support and compensation from the administration in line with the regulations.



With the motto of the State and people working together, Quynh Phu has succeeded to encourage people to contribute their land for the construction of the road in the spirit of democracy, voluntariness, transparency and consensus.



The district will prioritise constructing roads in localities where all households reach high consensus.



In return, the province will give compensations for their properties on their land plots and help them resettle in other areas if their remaining land after donation is not enough for house building./.

