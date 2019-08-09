Bomb disposal officers deployed at a bombing attack in Bangkok on August 2 (Source: AFP/VNA)

– Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has criticized the Government’s intelligence units based in southern border provinces for failing to prevent bombing attacks in Bangkok and other cities in the past decade.Speaking at a policy delivering session on August 8, Prawit said that intelligence-gathering tasks of government agencies have not been done enough to stop suspected perpetrators’ schemes.He called on governors of the southern border provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani to improve intelligence operations to effectively detect any movements of suspected perpetrators. This call followed multiple bombings in Bangkok late last week.Besides, a dud bomb was placed in bushes in front of the National Police headquarters across the street from a hotel where the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting was being held.Seven males, all natives of Narathiwat, have been arrested for alleged involvement in Bangkok's bombings so far.-VNA