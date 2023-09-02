World Philippines sets ceiling on rice prices The Philippines has imposed ceilings on rice prices across the country amid an “alarming” increase in retail costs of the staple grain and reports of hoarding by traders.

World Indonesia expects 3% inflation in late 2023 Indonesia's inflation is among the lowest worldwide, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation falling more quickly and returning closely to its target of 3%, said a local official.

World Indonesia takes measures to reduce rice price The Indonesian government has prepared a number of measures to deal with rising rice prices, which raises public concern in the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand likely to export 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is likely to complete its target of exporting 8 million tonnes of rice set for this year, maintaining its reputation as a major rice exporter.