Thai King approves new cabinet led by PM Srettha Thavisin
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed the cabinet of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a royal gazette said on September 2.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed the cabinet of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, a royal gazette said on September 2.
Accordingly, the king appointed the ministers selected by Srettha who has also been confirmed as the country’s Finance Minister.
Srettha, the candidate of Pheu Thai Party, was elected as the Southeast Asian kingdom's new prime minister in August after winning a simple majority in a parliamentary vote.
His government consists of an 11-party coalition led by Pheu Thai Party, including major parties in the previous administration of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha./.