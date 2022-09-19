ASEAN Thailand ramps up signing of mini-FTAs Thailand’s Commerce Ministry has vowed to continue ramping up export promotion activities in the remaining months of 2022, with the aim of raising export revenue to 285 billion USD by year-end, hitting the ministry's target and an uptick from 271 billion USD in 2021.

World Malaysia’s machinery, equipment exports up 25% in seven months Malaysia’s machinery and equipment (M&E) exports reached 34.4 billion RM (7.5 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2022, up 25.5% from a year earlier, according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

World Thailand, Malaysia seeks to promote cross-border trade The Thai and Malaysian governments are in talks to construct two new bridges across Golok River, aimed at boosting cross-border trade, the Thai government's spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek has said.

World Thailand reopens railway service to Laos The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that the railway service connecting Thailand’s Nong Khai province with Thanaleng station in Laos has resumed operation since September 16, in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided in both countries.