Bangkok (VNA) – Thai police have prepared security measures and traffic management for the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52), Post Ministerial Conferences (PMCs) and related meetings scheduled for July 29 – August 3 in Bangkok.



Deputy Police Commissioner General Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said Thai police and other agencies will provide traffic management at over 2,740 spots, while more than 10,000 personnel have been prepared, adding that no roads are to be temporarily closed so as to avoid causing trouble for commuters in the neighborhood.



Attending the event will be representatives from over 30 countries, including ASEAN member states, dialogue countries and guest nations such as Norway, Peru, Switzerland and Turkey.



Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai will chair the AMM-52, PMCs with dialogue partners and other meetings, including the AMM’s Interface with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR), the 20th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit, and the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum.



Related meetings include the 12th Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI) Ministerial Meeting, the 10th Mekong – Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting, the 9th Mekong – Republic of Korea Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the 12th Mekong – Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.-VNA