World COVID-19 causes most deaths in Malaysia in 2021 COVID-19 infection was the principal cause of death in Malaysia in 2021, at 31,063 deaths from the total of 157,251 medically certified fatalities reported, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Indonesia announces “second home” visa programme Indonesia has announced a new visa policy call “Second Home” which will allow foreigners to stay in the country for longer time.

ASEAN Vietnam highlights importance of ASEAN’s integrity Ambassador Vu Ho, acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s integrity, saying that it is the result of decades-long efforts by its member states.

ASEAN ASEAN focuses on implementing Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar A Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Myanmar was held on October 27 at the ASEAN Secretariat headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, to deliberate on ways to better implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC) endorsed by the ASEAN Leaders' Meeting on April 24, 2021.