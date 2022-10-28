Thai Prime Minister visits Laos
Bangkok (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha on October 28 visited Laos to attend a foundation-laying ceremony of the fifth friendship bridge over Mekong River.
The Thai government’s spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said PM Prayut was the guest of honour of Lao PM Phankham Viphavanh.
The friendship bridge has been built since 2020, with about 57% of the workload being completed.
Upon completion, the bridge and its approaches will stretch for 15 kilometres, crossing the Mekong River and linking Thailand's Bueng Kan province with Laos's Bolikhamxay province, and provide an alternative to ferry services between two countries.
The cost of bridge is currently 1.1 billion baht (more than 29 million USD)./.