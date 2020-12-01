Thai Vietjet commences latest service to Chiang Mai
Thai Vietjet has further expanded its flight network with the new service connecting Nakhon Si Thammarat, an administrative centre of southern Thailand and one of the most ancient cities of the country and the famous destination of Chiang Mai in the North.
A plane of Vietjet Air (Photo: Vietjet)
The maiden flights VZ420 from Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Chiang Mai International Airport and VZ421 in return offered big surprises for passengers on board, including impressive live singing from cabin crew and lucky draw to win complimentary air tickets. All passengers onboard the inaugural flights also received lovely souvenirs from the airline.
The new service Chiang Mai – Nakhon Si Thammarat is operated four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, starting November 30. The flight duration is around 1 hour 50 minutes for each leg. The flight departs from Nakhon Si Thammarat at 9:30 and arrives in Chiang Mai at 11:30; the return flight takes off from Chiang Mai at 11:50 and arrives in Nakhon Si Thammarat at 13:45 (All in local time).
To celebrate the new service, the airline launched the new campaign “Winter Sale”, offering passengers with special fares starting from just 99 THB (3.3 USD) to fly on the airline’s 14 domestic routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai/Chiang Rai/ Phuket/ Krabi/Udon Thani/ Hat Yai/ Khon Kaen/Nakhon Si Thammarat/ Ubon Ratchathani/ Surat Thani, the services from Chiang Rai to Udon Thani/ Phuket/ Hat Yai, and latest route Nakhon Si Thammarat – Chiang Mai.
The promotional tickets are available for booking during December 1 – 6, 2020 and valid for travel during 5 January – 30 June 2021. Tickets can be booked on Vietjet’s website at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app as well as travel agencies and booking offices.
During the last four months, Thai Vietjet has constantly expanded its network in Thailand, connecting big cities, those of economic and tourism centers together. Vietjet is bringing more chance for people and tourists in Thailand to travel with affordable fare, modern aircraft while experiencing comfy seats, friendly cabin crews, a choice of nine delicious hot meals and many special activities.
All Vietjet flights are in accordance with all global supreme standards and recommendations from authorities, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in order to ensure the health and safety for passengers, flight crews and the community.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.
The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.