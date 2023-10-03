Workers from the Sukhothai Municipality, Thailand , place sandbags on a dyke along the Yom River to prevent flooding in the Wang Hin community in Tambon Pak Khaew in Sukhothai’s Muang district on October 2. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Around 4,300 households in Sukhothai province of Thailand have been affected by flooding after Yom river burst its banks, Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on October 3, adding that the floods have also damaged 20,300 hectares of paddy.



More rain is forecast this week in Sukhothai, where local people are beefing up flood defences.

The swollen Yom River broke flood walls in Muang district October 2 after a weekend of heavy rain.

Thaweesak Thanadechophol, Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department (RID), said that the amount of water flowing through Sukhothai in the Yom river has now dropped to 418 cubic metres per second and will continue to fall steadily, unless another mass of water arrives from upstream.

It is forecast that heavy rain will continue occur in many localities in northern Thailand this week./.