A street in Thailand (Photo: https://coconuts.co/)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai cabinet has declared three extra holidays for residents in Bangkok, and Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan provinces to reduce traffic congestion when Bangkok hosts the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting next month.



The holiday from November 16-18 in the three localities was approved at the cabinet’s meeting on October 5.



The move aims to clear the roads for the motorcades carrying leaders attending the meeting which will take place on November 18-19 in Bangkok.



Government spokespersons said that the Cabinet wanted to reduce traffic congestion in Bangkok during the event in order to provide protection to participants and ensure that they could conveniently reach the venue.



The cabinet also ordered government agencies that have to provide public services, such as hospitals, courts and banks, to consider whether to remain open./.