World Indonesia postpones tourism stimulus package due to COVID-19 Indonesia has decided to postpone a tourism stimulus package following two confirmed cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World Workshop highlights ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement A workshop highlighting the potential and benefits of the free trade agreement (FTA) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Canada was held in Ottawa on March 2. ​

World COVID-19 outbreak hits Indonesian tourism industry The coronavirus disease (COVID-19), first reported in China, has hit Indonesia’s tourism sector as the country records slower growth in tourist arrivals following bans applied to visitors from China.