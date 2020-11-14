Thailand 's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (left), Australia n Prime Minister Scott Morrison pose for a photo during the 2nd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit in Singapore on Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

– Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison have agreed to step up the two countries’ relationship to a strategic partnership.The Australian leader said on November 13 that in view of the evolving strategic shifts in the region, through this strategic partnership, the two countries will enhance cooperation in key areas, including defence and security, cyber security, anti-money laundering and combating transnational crime.Thailand is one of Australia's top 10 trading partners, and their trade ties will grow even more important as both countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed.The announcement came ahead of a virtual ASEAN-East Asia Summit and a virtual ASEAN-Australia summit this weekend./.