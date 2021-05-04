Thailand considers new relief packages amid third COVID-19 wave
Thailand’s government is considering new relief packages for both individuals and businesses as a part of a new economic stimulus package, against the backdrop of local third wave of COVID-19 outbreak.
A deserted lounge at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Thailand's Bangkok amid COVID-19. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) –
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all economic agencies concerned, including the Finance Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), to speed up assessing the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions on all sectors, which is required before details of these relief packages can be mapped out, said Traisuree Taisaranakul, deputy government spokeswoman, on May 3.
The details of the COVID-19 relief packages will be submitted to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration for consideration, she said.
Pubs, bars and other types of night entertainment venues across the country were among the first group of businesses to be impacted by the government's COVID-19 restrictions, put in place to deal with the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, she said.
The six provinces now considered COVID-19 red zones, including Bangkok, in particular have been heavily affected as the Thai government had to tighten COVID-19 control measures.
A fresh assessment of the economic impact of these provinces is now required because the previous assessment was conducted before stricter COVID-19 control measures were imposed, she said.
Past relief packages aimed at shouldering living costs, such as discounts on electricity, water and cooking gas bills for instance, proved effective in helping ease the economic impact of the outbreak on consumers, she said.
Thailand’s Finance Ministry has reduced its 2021 economic growth forecast for a second time this year to 2.3 percent from 2.8 percent growth, after a third wave of coronavirus infections struck the tourism-reliant nation last month./.