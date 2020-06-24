Thailand: EEC to propose business bubble travel scheme
The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee will be proposing to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration this week a scheme to allow international travel by businesspersons from selected countries, in order to continue investment activities in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) which is important in driving the country’s economy.
The EEC Policy Committee meeting discusses a proposal to allow businesspersons from certain countries to enter Thailand. (Photo:https://thainews.prd.go.th/)
The EEC Policy Committee meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha discussed a proposal to allow businesspersons from certain countries to enter Thailand.
The EEC Policy Committee has previously discussed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health the so-called Business Bubble model, to reopen the country to visitors travelling for business and investment purposes, especially investors in the EEC, as well as technicians and specialised workers.
The move follows requests from international companies and organisations including the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, the Japan External Trade Organisation, and companies from the Republic of Korea.
Under this proposal, foreigners allowed to enter the country must consent to a compulsory 14-day quarantine, but will be allowed to conduct businesses and sign documents from their place of quarantine. They must also fulfil pre-travel requirements which may include a COVID-19 test, obtain a Fit-to-Fly certificate, and must hold an eligible travel insurance package.
The ECC office will be submitting the Business Bubble proposal to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration this week, along with guidelines on the registration of additional Alternative State Quarantine facilities in the EEC area./.