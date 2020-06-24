ASEAN ASCC Council’s meeting issues Joint Ministerial Statement The virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council issued a Joint Ministerial Statement on June 23.

ASEAN Indonesian scholar highlights focuses for 36th ASEAN Summit Indonesian scholar Prof. Aleksius Jemadu has said the 36th ASEAN Summit needs to focus on policy coordination in response to COVID-19, regional stability in face of complicated developments in the East Sea and promotion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

ASEAN ASEAN Social-Cultural Community Council convenes 23rd meeting A virtual 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council took place in Hanoi on June 23, with the ten ministers in charge of ASCC, the ASEAN Secretary General, delegates from member countries, and the ASEAN Secretariat taking part.

World Philippines, Indonesia confirm thousands of new COVID-19 cases The Philippine Health Ministry on June 23 announced 1,150 more COVID-19 cases, a record in a day since the outbreak in the country.