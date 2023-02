People shop for street food in Chinatown - Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)

- The Thai Government predicts inflation to decline further this year, as the headline inflation in January cooled to its lowest rate in nine months.The Ministry of Commerce announced on February 6 that last month’s consumer price index (CPI), a key indicator of consumer inflation, rose 5.02% from a year earlier, down from 5.89% in the previous month and marking the lowest growth since April 2022.The headline inflation growth is projected to be below 5% in February, helped by growing domestic demand from the tourism boom, the ministry's Trade Policy and Strategy Office deputy director-general, Wichanun Niwatjinda, said.The ministry also expected the headline inflation growth to range between 2 and 3% this year, he added.In 2022, headline inflation hit a 24-year high of 6.08%, with the core rate at 2.51%./.