Thailand hosts programme promoting ASEAN culinary delights
A programme introducing ASEAN cuisine is taking place at the ASEAN Cultural Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, during August and September to mark the bloc’s 53rd founding anniversary.
At the Vietnamese stall at the event (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the opening ceremony on August 8, Thai Minister of Culture Ithiphol Khunpluem said the topic of food was selected as it’s popular with nearly everyone.
He emphasised the suitability of the event this year, which has been dubbed the year of ASEAN identity.
Programmes such as this will help member states increase the value of their culinary delights and food industries, he believes.
Visitors at the ceremony also had the chance to taste and learn the recipes of traditional dishes from ASEAN countries./.