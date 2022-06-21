Thailand invests 100 million USD to boot job market
Thailand’s cabinet has approved a budget worth 3.5 billion THB (100 million USD) to hire more than 68,000 recent graduates and jobless people nationwide through BCG (bio-, circular and green) projects to kick-start the job market as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to subside.
The budget will be disbursed by the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation to finance job creation projects across the country, which will last three months, and are intended to spur economic activities and drive the grassroots economy and regional development, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.
The government expects at least 68,350 people to benefit from the projects which inject 600 million THB per month into the local economy. At the same time, the employment will provide on-the-job training and give workers experience that the government hopes will help them gain further employment in the sector when the projects end, according to Thanakorn.
An expanded workforce with practical knowledge of the BCG model is seen as key to the development of enabling Thailand toward a data-driven community.
The job creation projects target those who have graduated from tertiary institutes in the last five years and laid-off people. There will be some 15,000 local projects to stimulate employment in over 7,400 communes.
During employment, the workers will also learn about technology in production and services, cost reduction, marketing operation and delivery of goods.
According to Thanakorn, the projects will be a boon to a workforce which is slowly recovering from two years of the COVID-19 pandemic./.