World ASEAN, Turkey to strengthen partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Turkey renewed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation at the recent fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Cooperation Committee.

World Cambodian newspaper spotlights 45th anniversary of PM’s path to topple Pol Pot regime The Phnom Penh-based English-language newspaper Khmer Times has reported on the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime, which took place on June 20.

World ASEAN, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation under the bilateral plan of action (2021-2025) at the recent 10th ASEAN-New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting.