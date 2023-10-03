Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai. (Photo: nation thailand .com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thai Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai on October 2 expressed his confidence that the government’s "Quick Win” policy to reduce the costs of living by reducing consumer goods’ prices will create a “win-win" for both operators and consumers.

Phumtham told a press conference that 288 business operators, including 88 manufacturers of food and necessities and 83 department stores and large retailers, had agreed to support the measures to reduce prices of 151,675 items of goods and services from now until the end of this year.



The Ministry of Commerce estimated that the measures would reduce living costs for people by up to 87%, equivalent to 2 billion THB (5.4 million USD) in total.



The ministry also estimated that the measures would stimulate spending by consumers that would drive the economic growth before the year-end.



Online platforms that joined the programme will distribute 1 million codes for reducing prices in ordering foods and goods online./.