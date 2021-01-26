Thailand looks to export 6 million tonnes of rice this year
Thailand is planning to ship 6 million tonnes of rice abroad in 2021, higher than the figure of 5.27 million tonnes last year.
Of the targeted volume, white rice will make up 2 million tonnes, followed by Thai hom mali rice at 1.5 million tonnes and parboiled rice at 1.5 million tonnes. Meanwhile, Pathum Thani fragrant rice, provincial fragrant rice, and sticky rice would account for the remainder, said Keerati Rushchano, Director-General of the Foreign Trade Department under the Ministry of Commerce.
Local media quoted Keerati as saying that Thailand's rice exports still have to brave a spate of challenges, including a strong baht, container shortage or relatively higher prices than those of competitors.
Weak purchasing power of rice-importing countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact will also affect rice purchase demand, he said, adding that natural disasters in rice exporting countries and importers, if they occurred, may trigger the demand.
Last year, Thailand exported a total of 5.72 million tonnes worth 3.72 billion USD, down from 7.58 million tonnes and 4.27 billion USD in 2019.
South Africa was the biggest importer, followed by the US, Benin, China, and Angola./.