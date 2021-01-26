World Cambodia to have trade, labour courts by this year’s end Cambodia’s Minister of Justice Koeut Rith has directed the formation of two committees to begin the process of establishing separate courts for commercial and labour disputes, Phnom Penh Post reported on January 25.

ASEAN Indonesia supports safe, transformative digital ecosystem in ASEAN Indonesia is encouraging the creation of a safe and transformative digital ecosystem in support of the planned cooperation between ASEAN and Japan in the telecommunications sector, the country’s Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny G. Plate, has said.

ASEAN Malaysia reports new COVID-19 cases at workplace Malaysia has logged 350 new COVID-19 clusters since the start of last December, including 225 related to the workplace, making up 64.3 percent.

ASEAN ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 adopted The first ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) wrapped up on January 22 after two days of sitting and adopted the ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2025 (ADM 2025).