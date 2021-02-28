Thailand, Philippines confirm many new COVID-19 cases
Thailand reported 70 new COVID-9 cases, including 62 domestic infections on February 28, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
A man receives the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon province (Photo: Reuters)
Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand reported 70 new COVID-9 cases, including 62 domestic infections on February 28, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Of the domestic cases, 49 were recorded in the outbreak in Samut Sakhon. No new infections were confirmed in Bangkok.
The same day, Thailand started its COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, with the first shot, using China's Sinovac vaccine, going to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Thailand has so far recorded 25,951 COVID-19 cases, including 23,181 domestic infections and 2,770 imported cases. A total of 25,128 patients have recovered, while 740 others are still being treated at hospitals. The death toll stands at 83.
Meanwhile, the Philippines found 2,113 more COVID infections on the same day, lifting its national count to 576,352.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the country has increased to 12,318, after an additional 29 patients died in the past 24 hours.
The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 8 million out of about 110 million people since the COVD-19 outbreak in January last year.
The country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme is expected to start on March 1, using Sinovac vaccine produced by China./.