World Vietnamese economy accelerates thanks to recovering manufacturing: Asia Perspective The US independent management consultancy Asia Perspective has published a report on the Vietnamese economy, which highlighted that in the fourth quarter of 2020, Vietnam posted rapid growth thanks to the recovery of manufacturing.

World Thailand considers relaxing COVID-19 control measures in more localities The business resumption sub-committee of Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will propose that disease control measures be relaxed in 19 more provinces from the current 35.

World COVID-19 updates in Southeast Asia Malaysia on February 18 reported a new daily high of 25 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total fatalities in the country to 1,030.