New COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, Philippines
Thailand on February 19 recorded 130 new COVID-9 cases and one more death, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
People wait for testing in Pathum Thani, Thailand (Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)
Of the new of cases, 116 were domestic infections and the remainders were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said.
The fatality was Dr. Panya Harnphanitphan, the first Thai doctor killed by the virus. The 66-year-old doctor had contracted COVID-19 due to close contact with his infected patients.
As of February 19 afternoon, Thailand reported 25,241 COVID-19 infections, including 83 deaths.
On the same day, the Philippines confirmed 1,901 new COVID-19 cases and 157 more deaths, lifting its total of infections and fatalities to 557,058 and 11,829, respectively.
The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 7.95 million people out of about 110 million since the COVD-19 outbreak in January last year.
Meanwhile, Cambodia is negotiating with India on a deal for 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
Indian Ambassador to Cambodia Devyani Uttam Khobragade confirmed that the Indian government has approved the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by the SII for Cambodia although India's vaccine supply is still limited because the country is implementing a vaccination campaign for the entire population.
According to the ambassador, there are no updates on when the vaccine will arrive because negotiations and formalities still need to be carried out./.