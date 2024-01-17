Thailand prepared for 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games
Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, has met officials of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to discuss the country’s preparations for hosting the upcoming 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.
At the meeting (Photo: The Nation)
As reported by the local news site The Nation, the Thai delegation provided comprehensive insights into the readiness of arenas in Bangkok and Chonburi, designated for competitions of 34 sports.
The nation is poised to make history by hosting the largest-ever edition of the Games. Preliminary estimates suggest the participation of more than 8,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries and territories.
Originally scheduled for March 10-19, 2021, the Games had to be rescheduled several times due to the global impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After several considerations and discussions between the OCA and Thailand, the event was rescheduled to November 21-30 this year. The decision was made based on the preferences of participating countries and taking into account the Summer Olympics in Paris from July 26 to August 11./.