ASEAN Indonesia optimistic about economic growth in 2024 The Indonesian government is optimistic that the country will achieve its target of 5.1–5.7% economic growth in 2024 amid the projected global economic slowdown.

ASEAN Myanmar seizes 1.45 tonnes of narcotic drugs Myanmar’s Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) on January 11 announced that the Myanmar navy has seized 1.45 tonnes of methamphetamine worth over 36.25 billion MMK (17 billion USD) in its territorial waters.

ASEAN Singapore proposes to hold 'dangerous offenders' beyond prison terms Singapore is proposing to hold "dangerous offenders" indefinitely, even after they complete their jail sentences, according to a bill submitted to parliament on January 10.