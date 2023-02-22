Illustrative image (Photo: https://waste-management-world.com/)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government said on February 21 that Thailand will restrict plastic waste imports and will ban scrap shipments starting in 2025.



The decision was approved by the Thai cabinet as officials seek to halt a flood of refuse from rich countries that has impacted the health of its citizens and polluted its air and water.



From this year, plastic waste imports will be restricted to 14 manufacturers located in Thailand’s free trade zone that use the scraps as raw materials. Inflows will be cut by half next year, although exceptions may be made on a case by case basis.



Thailand generates about 2 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, of which only about a quarter is recycled, according to the Government./.