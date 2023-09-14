Illustrative image (Photo: https://abcnews.go.com/)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is bolstering measures to “restart tourism” and expect to welcome 40 million foreign visitors in 2024 and earn 3.1 trillion THB (88 billion USD) in tourism revenue, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke announced on September 13.



He said that the anticipated revenue next year would be 29% higher than the 2.4 trillion THB (68 billion USD) the government expects from tourism this year.



Tourism is the only economic engine that can still run and is expected to generate substantial revenue for the country, he noted.



The foreign arrival figure of 40 million would match the pre-pandemic record set in 2019, something tourism industry experts thought might not happen for a few more years.



To achieve its goals next year, the government has outlined 10 measures for tourism promotion, including a visa exemption scheme to visitors from China and Kazakhstan from September 25, 2023 to February 29, 2024. The scheme is already open to visitors from 39 countries while visitors from nine other countries can obtain visas upon arrival.



Other measures include special tourist safety measures, commercial video and arrangements for actors and singers to promote Thailand as a great destination.



The Prime Minister will also visit targeted countries to persuade their citizens to visit Thailand.



As well, an “online crisis management” team will be set up to respond to any incidents that affect tourism in Thailand.



According to Chai, the measures to restart Thai tourism and make it a revenue engine that generates a quick win and new income for economic recovery.



Tourism directly and indirectly accounts for about 20% of Thailand's gross domestic product. Exports account for about 60% of GDP but have been sluggish because of weak global demand.



Thailand is expected to receive 28 million foreign visitors and earn 2.4 trillion THB in tourism revenue this year, including 1.4 trillion THB from foreigners and 1 trillion THB from local travelers/.