Forty-three Thais arrive at the help centre set up by Thai Foreign Ministry at a hotel in Lvov, in western Ukraine , on March 1. (Photo: Thai Foreign Ministry)

Bangkok (VNA) – As many as 142 Thai nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine, with 103 being already safe in Warsaw, Poland, and 39 others in Bucharest, Romania, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on March 1.



The ministry said 38 evacuees departed from Bucharest on March 1 and would arrive home on Thai Airways International's flight TG923, due at 6.25am on March 2.



The second group of 58 people would fly from Warsaw on March 1 and arrive on Emirates flight EK384, due at 12.55pm on March 2.



Other Thai citizens stranded in Ukraine remained safe, and 35 had already left cities, including Kiev for Lviv, for Lvov. Most Thais leaving Ukraine were using trains because traveling by car was risky and very slow because of congestion, the ministry said./.