President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai. (XINHUA/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - President of the Thai National Assembly Chuan Leekpai has announced that Thailand will host the 30th Annual Congress of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF 30) from October 26-29 with the theme “The Role of Parliament in Accelerating Sustainable Development After the Coronavirus 2019 Outbreak”.



At a press briefing on September 29, Chuan said though many countries have downgraded the status of COVID-19 by treating pathogens like the flu, it still has to be classified as an infectious disease under surveillance today.



APPF 30 is a great opportunity for member states to share and exchange ideas on the best ways to deal with COVID-19 and also includes other infectious diseases that occur in the future.



Main topics will include the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting security in the region, promoting biodiversity and a green economy for inclusive development, and boosting the use of renewable energy to achieve carbon neutrality goals, he said./.