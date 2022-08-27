Thailand’s Chanthaburi province wants to boost ties with Vietnamese localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh on August 27 expressed his hope that authorities of Chanthaburi province will promote cooperation with Vietnamese localities towards the signing of twinned relations.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh on August 27 expressed his hope that authorities of Chanthaburi province will promote cooperation with Vietnamese localities towards the signing of twinned relations.
This is an important mechanism helping to boost locality-level cooperation in terms of economics, trade, investment and tourism, given twinned relations between nearly 20 pairs of Vietnamese and Thai localities, Thanh said at a meeting with Chanthaburi Governor Sutee Thongyam during his working visit to the province.
Sutee said that the tourism sectors of Thailand and Vietnam have a lot of prospects for cooperation, especially when both countries reopened their doors after the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to attract more tourists to each other in the coming time.
He told the Vietnamese diplomat that Chanthaburi has strengths in agriculture and is a centre for the production and trade of precious gemstones.
The Chairman of the province’s Chamber of Commerce expressed hope to promote connectivity between businesses of the province and Vietnamese localities.
Thanh affirmed his willingness to help boost the connectivity, proposing Chanthaburi soon send a business delegation to Vietnam.
He also took this occasion to thank Chanthaburi authorities for their assistance to the Vietnamese community in the province./.