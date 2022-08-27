Politics Vietnam’s National Day celebrated in Canada The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada on August 26 held a ceremony to mark the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2), which gathered Canadian government and parliament officials, representatives from diplomatic corps, social organisations, and businesses, and Vietnamese expatriates.

Politics PM requests efforts to further develop northern mountainous, midland region Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 27 requested ministries, sectors and northern mountainous and midland provinces to well organise the implementation of policies, and action programmes to promote socio-economic development in the region, as the Party and State have adopted sufficient and sound policies and programmes.

Politics Lao Prosecutor General visits HCM City Chief Prosecutor of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy Do Manh Bong hosted a reception for visiting Prosecutor General of the Lao Supreme People’s Procuracy Xayxana Khotphouthone on August 26.

Politics Hanoi chapter of Vietnam-Australia friendship association holds Congress The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam – Australia Friendship Association held its sixth Congress for the 2022-2027 tenure on August 26 to review the past achievements and outline working orientations for new tenure.