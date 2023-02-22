World Indonesia, China enhance trade, investment ties Indonesia and China have discussed the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties in the context that they are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership.

World ASEAN, Japan look towards safe, prosperous society The ASEAN-Japan vision for the next 50 years is to develop a safe, prosperous and free society through fair and mutually beneficial economic co-creation based on the trust that has been built over the past 50 years, heard a conference in Jakarta on February 22.

World Indonesia spotlights significance of 5-point consensus for Myanmar issue The “5-point consensus” (5PC) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to end political instability in Myanmar is an important solution that has been approved by ASEAN leaders, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has said.

Politics Vietnam willing to boost personnel deployment to UN peacekeeping operations: diplomat A diplomat of Vietnam has affirmed the country’s willingness to continue expanding the deployment of personnel to United Nations peacekeeping operations in the coming time.