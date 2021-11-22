Business Investors warned against making investment through unlicensed floors The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) has warned investors on the risk of conducting business and investment activities on trading floors that are not organised and operated by the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) and its subsidiaries.

Business First Vietnamese digital retail platform debuts The first Vietnamese digital platform for retail necessities named G Market multi-function market was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,118 VND/USD on November 22, up 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 19).