“The Quintessence of Tonkin” - Distinctive night tour in Hanoi

Every Saturday and Sunday evening in Sai Son commune in Quoc Oai district, Hanoi, the open-air “The Quintessence of Tonkin” show unfolds on a water stage, offering the audience an immersive experience exploring Vietnam from the Ly Dynasty to the present through history, culture, beauty, and the lives of people in the Red River Delta region and the country’s wet rice civilisation.