“The Quintessence of Tonkin” - Distinctive night tour in Hanoi
Every Saturday and Sunday evening in Sai Son commune in Quoc Oai district, Hanoi, the open-air “The Quintessence of Tonkin” show unfolds on a water stage, offering the audience an immersive experience exploring Vietnam from the Ly Dynasty to the present through history, culture, beauty, and the lives of people in the Red River Delta region and the country’s wet rice civilisation.
The image of Thay Pagoda gradually emerges from the water, combined with creative lighting effects, creating an enchanting scene for tourists. (Photo: VNA)
The image of village girls in the northern countryside, closely tied to the tradition of rice cultivation for generations. (Photo: VNA)
The combination of lighting techniques and music creates an unforgettable experience for the audience. (Photo: VNA)
The audience enjoy the performance on a water stage of nearly 4,300 square metres involving over 250 professional and amateur actors. (Photo: VNA)
Reenacting an image of Trang Nguyen (the first doctoral candidate in Vietnam) receiving a hat and robe from the emperor. (Photo: VNA)