The sound of Cheo in Khuoc village
Khuoc village in Phong Chau commune, Dong Hung district, in Thai Binh province is renowned near and far for its unique ancient “Cheo” melodies. Local people are preserving the precious cultural heritage of Khuoc Cheo singing, which is a typical art form of the Red River Delta in northern Vietnam.
Khuoc village is the cradle of Red River Delta Cheo singing, which has retained its traditional Cheo melodies. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The people of Khuoc village still hold Cheo performances in their communal space. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
On weekends, Cao Thi Bac, Vice President of the Khuoc village Cheo club, teaches Cheo singing to children who love the traditional melodies. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Quan Am Thi Kinh (Goddess of Mercy), a classical Cheo play, is performed by the Khuoc village Cheo club. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Quach Thanh Lap, a member of the Khuoc village Cheo club, makes musical instruments played in Cheo performances. (Photo: VNP/VNA)