The timeless elegance of Hue National School
Recognised as a special national historical relic site, the school boasts a unique blend of classical French architecture adorned with distinctively Eastern-inspired embellishments. (Photo: VNA)
With its lush greenery and antique French-inspired architecture, Hue National School has emerged as a captivating destination for many visitors. The institution is not merely a centre of education but also a historical and architectural marvel. (Photo: VNA)
Designated a national historical site of special significance, the school exhibits a captivating fusion of vintage French architectural styles interspersed with intricate Eastern-inspired decorations. (Photo: VNA)
The distinguished institution holds a special place in history, as it was the alma mater of President Ho Chi Minh in the early 20th century. (Photo: VNA)
Becoming a student of Hue National High School is a dream and a source of pride for students in the former imperial capital and neighbouring provinces in the central region. (Photo: VNA)