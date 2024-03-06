Hotline: (024) 39411349
The timeless elegance of Hue National School

Established on October 23, 1896, under a Royal Decree from Emperor Thanh Thai, the Hue National School was initially called Phap Tu Quoc Hoc Duong. Its name has undergone several changes over the years, and since 1956 has been known as the Hue High School for the Gifted.
  • Recognised as a special national historical relic site, the school boasts a unique blend of classical French architecture adorned with distinctively Eastern-inspired embellishments. (Photo: VNA)

  • With its lush greenery and antique French-inspired architecture, Hue National School has emerged as a captivating destination for many visitors. The institution is not merely a centre of education but also a historical and architectural marvel. (Photo: VNA)

  • Designated a national historical site of special significance, the school exhibits a captivating fusion of vintage French architectural styles interspersed with intricate Eastern-inspired decorations. (Photo: VNA)

  • The distinguished institution holds a special place in history, as it was the alma mater of President Ho Chi Minh in the early 20th century. (Photo: VNA)

  • Becoming a student of Hue National High School is a dream and a source of pride for students in the former imperial capital and neighbouring provinces in the central region. (Photo: VNA)

