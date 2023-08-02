Heavy rain causes flooding on National Road 4 in Kampong Speu province’s Phnom Sruoch district on June 29, 2023. (Photo: cambojanews.com)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Around 4,000 households in the southern region of Cambodia have been affected by heavy flooding caused by prolonged rains over the past few days.

According to the spokesperson of Cambodia’s National Committee Disaster for Management (NCDM), Soth Kimkolmony, as of July 31, flooding seriously affected Kampot city, Toek Chhou and Kampong Trach districts in Kampot province, causing one death while one person is missing.

More than 1,000 houses and thousands of hectares of rice paddies, roads and other infrastructure were submerged.

Besides, flood has swayed Kampong Speu, coastal provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kep and Koh Kong. Authorities have locked down many roads to ensure safety.

Soth Kimkolmony said the NCDM has prepared rescue plans, instructed provincial disaster management boards to mobilise forces to promptly carry out rescue and evacuation. As of July 31, floodwater had receded in five provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampong Speu, Kep, Kampot và Koh Kong.

He called on local authorities to stay vigilant, closely monitor weather forecast information to notify people, as well as be ready to respond promptly in case of floods.

Cambodian Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology said from July 26- August 1, the country was affected by a low pressure band extending over the upper Mekong River, accompanied by the southwest monsoon./.