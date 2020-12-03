Health Violations of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations to be handled strictly Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has assigned the Ministry of Transport and the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to consider the responsibility of Vietnam Airlines and its flight attendant for violations of COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, heard a Cabinet regular press conference on December 2.

Health Seven more COVID-19 cases reported Vietnam confirmed seven more imported COVID-19 cases from 6pm on December 1 to 6pm on December 2, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.