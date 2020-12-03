Three imported cases of COVID-19 recorded on December 3
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Three cases of COVID-19, all imported cases, were recorded on December 3 to 6pm, raising the national count to 1361, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the new patients, two are Vietnamese citizens with one returning from Germany and the other from the US via the Republic of Korea. The third one is a Nepalese arriving from the US.
Also on December 3, eight patients were given the all clear, bringing the number of recovered patients to 1,209. The fatalities remain at 35.
Among those still receiving treatment, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, five twice and 10 thrice.
A total of 16,582 people who had close contacts with COVID-19 patients or returned from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 164 at hospitals, 15,566 at concentrated facilities and 852 at home or accommodations.
The Health Ministry continues to urge the people to strictly follow the 5K motto: Khau trang (Face masks) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) - Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Health declaration) in order to prevent COVID-19 transmission./.