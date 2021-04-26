Three imported COVID-19 cases documented on April 26 morning
Passengers at Noi Bai International Airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Three Vietnamese nationals returning from Japan were confirmed as Vietnam’s latest COVID-19 patients in the past 12 hours to 6 am on April 26, according to the Ministry of Health.
The national count of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,846.
According to the Health Ministry’s Medical Examination and Treatment Department, a total of 2,516 COVID-19 patients in the nation have been given the all clear. The death toll remains at 35.
Among those under treatment, 13 have tested negative for the virus once, 15 twice and 20 thrice.
There are 41,626 people having close contact with confirmed cases or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 527 at hospitals, 26,276 at concentrated facilities, and 14,823 at home.
The ministry said that a total of 209,632 frontline workers nationwide received COVID-19 vaccine shots as of 4pm on April 25.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.