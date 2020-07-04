Pho Noi A industrial park in Hung Yen (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved adding three industrial parks (IPs) with a total area of 567 hectares in the northern province of Hung Yen to the national IP development planning.

They include a 143-hectare IP in Hong Tien commune (Khoai Chau district) and Xuan Truc commune (An Thi district), a 160-hectare IP in Hong Tien commune (Khoai Chau), Ly Thuong Kiet commune (Yen My) and Xuan Truc commune (An Thi), and a 264-hectare IP in Ly Thuong Kiet and Tan Viet communes (Yen My) and Xuan Truc commune (An Thi).

The PM asked the provincial People’s Committee to develop those IPs with synchronous technical and social infrastructure system, including houses and cultural and sporting facilities for workers.

The province was asked to speed up the progress of investment in infrastructure to put the IPs into operation early. Policies to attract investments into IZs must also be developed./.