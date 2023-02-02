One of three northern pig-tailed macaques which are returned to the protection forest in Minh Long district, the central province of Quang Ngai on February 2. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Three northern pig-tailed macaques were returned to the protection forest in Minh Long district, the central province of Quang Ngai on February 2.

Earlier, the border station in the district received the primates from a company.

The macaque, known as Macaca leonina, is of a vulnerable species in the subfamily Cercopithecidae. It is found in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

A northern pig-tailed macaque (Photo: VNA)

The monkey belongs to a species listed in Group IIB of the Vietnam Red Book.

On this occasion, Minh Long district authorities also called on local people to raise their awareness of protecting the biodiversity of the nature./.