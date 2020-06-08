Three more air routes to promote domestic tourism
Three more air routes from Vinh city of the central province of Nghe An to key tourism destinations in the country will be launched as part of efforts to promote post-pandemic domestic tourism recovery, said the Vietnam Airlines Corporation.
At the Vinh international airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Three more air routes from Vinh city of the central province of Nghe An to key tourism destinations in the country will be launched as part of efforts to promote post-pandemic domestic tourism recovery, said the Vietnam Airlines Corporation.
Accordingly, the route connecting Vinh to Phu Quoc island district of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang will run four flights per week, beginning on June 12.
Meanwhile, the routes linking Vinh and the Mekong delta city of Can Tho and Nha Trang city in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will kick off on June 22, each operating three flights per week.
The new routes are expected to help push trade and tourism connection between Nghe An and other north central provinces with the above localities.
Nghe An aims to serve 5.1 million tourists and earn over 5.2 trillion VND (over 222.9 million USD) in revenue in 2020, up 8.5 percent and 17 percent year-on-year, respectively./.