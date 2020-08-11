Thua Thien-Hue stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
Thua Thien-Hue's doctors and nurses head to Da Nang city (Source: VNA)
Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – Twenty doctors and 20 nurses of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue headed to neighbouring Da Nang city on August 10 to help their colleagues in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a large number of infections reported over the last two weeks, Da Nang has become the biggest hotbed of the disease in Vietnam.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho appreciated the responsibility as well as sentiments of medical staff for Da Nang city, adding that this is a meaningful deed to help the city in particular and the entire nation in general soon defeat the coronavirus.
In the time ahead, the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital will send 150 volunteers to support a field hospital in Da Nang.
Meanwhile, the Hue Central Hospital has mobilised experienced medical staff and modern equipment to treat severe COVID-19 patients transported from Da Nang and central Quang Nam province./.