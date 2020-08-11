Society Vietjet to carry stranded passengers from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCM City The low-cost airline Vietjet will cooperate with relevant authorities to operate four flights on August 13 and August 14, 2020 to bring passengers stranded in the central city of Da Nang back to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Society HCM City has 105,000 job vacancies till year-end Ho Chi Minh City has about 105,000 job vacancies in the rest of the year, according to the city Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.

Society Lockdown on COVID-19 hit hospital in Da Nang lifted Da Nang Hospital for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation reopened its door for patients at midnight August 10 after a 14-day isolation from the latest coronavirus outbreak in the central city of Da Nang.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Russia Vietnamese competent agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with the Russian side to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens on August 10.